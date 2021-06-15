Rashmika Mandanna Resumes Shooting For 'Goodbye'; Expresses Her Excitement On Instagram

Goodbye is one of the highly anticipated Hindi films which will witness Rashmika Mandanna playing one of the central characters. The actor is known to be quite active on social media and frequently shares updates about her films with her fans and followers. She has recently posted a story on Instagram where she has provided the latest update of the upcoming film. Mandanna expressed her excitement for resuming her work and also elaborated on how she spent the day. Following is a glimpse of her Instagram story along with other intriguing details about the film.

Rashmika Mandanna resumes shooting of Goodbye

In her story, Rashmika shared a selfie which has captured the actor flashing her smile for the camera. She began her long note by noting the date, i.e. June 14. She then revealed that she had begun the shoot for Goodbye and that how everyone on the set enjoyed meeting her pet dog Aura. Mandanna also expressed her excitement after being back at work and reuniting with the cast and crew on the set. After finishing her work, she divulged about her playtime with Aura and getting time to her work out “for a bit”.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

She ended her note by saying that she managed to get “some decent sleep” with Aura. The ongoing pandemic had put the shooting of a number of films on hold all over the world. However, now that the second wave is slowly receding, things are gradually beginning to open up which thus prompted the makers of her film to resume shooting. Goodbye cast film also features other actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta playing some of the pivotal roles.

The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. While its production has bounced back, it is still unclear whether the film would be releasing this year or the next. Rashmika also has another upcoming film titled Mission Majnu up her sleeve, which has paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie will mark her debut in Bollywood. Further details about its release dates is expected to be announced soon.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.