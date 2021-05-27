Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Crush From Tollywood And It's Not Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for years now. However, it is not Vijay, whom Rashmika has a crush on, is what the actor revealed in a recent interview. Scroll further and find out the actor Rashmika Mandanna named when asked about her crush.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals her crush from the Tollywood industry

The actor recently IN an interview with Odisha Tv revealed her crush from the industry and as mentioned earlier, it isn’t the Arjun Reddy star. The actor who Rashmika is fancying is the Baahubali star Prabhas. She also added that she wishes to work with Prabhas in a film. Rashmika further mentioned that she is a huge fan of the "Rebel Star" and his work and will also agree at once if she ever had to go on a date with him.

This is not the first time that Rashmika has openly talked about her liking towards Prabhas. In an earlier interaction, the Dear Comrade actor had mentioned that she is waiting for a chance to star as the leading lady opposite Prabhas as well as Naga Chaitanya.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Mission Majnu. The movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, while Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta are bankrolling it. The movie’s cast will also include Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa and Praveen Deewan. Besides Mission Majnu, Rashmika will also be seen in Goodbye, which will be her second Bollywood film.

She will also be seen in the Sukumar directed movie Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun, who plays the titular role. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the movie under the banners Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, while the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Mirosław Kuba Brożek handles the cinematography. The movie will be releasing in two parts and the first one is slated to arrive in theatres on August 13, 2021. Fahadh Fassil, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj also feature in the movie in focal roles.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

