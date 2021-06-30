Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Ideal Type When Fan Asks Criteria For Marrying Her; Find Out

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top leading actresses in the South Indian movie industry. She is also given the nickname of Nations crush by various media outlets. Rashmika Mandanna's fans were in for a delight as the actress recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram and answered some of the questions asked to her. One of the questions asked to her was about her ideal future husband.

Rashmika Mandanna on her ideal type

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram and answered a question about her ideal type. The user asked Rashmika "What should I have If I want to marry someone like you?". The actress replied to the question with a video and said that the guy she will marry in the future should be a nice person and added that he should also be low maintenance.

Rashmika Mandanna introduces her new pet

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram and introduced her new pet pooch. The actress shared a picture of her new puppy and revealed that she found her bundle of joy amidst all the chaos. Rashmika in her caption wrote that she had named her pooch Aura. Her caption read "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my Lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!."

Upcoming Rashmika Mandanna movies

Rashmika Mandanna will be soon making her Bollywood debut through the spy thriller film Mission Majnu. The movie will also feature Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. The actress will also be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role along with Neena Gupta. Rashmika will also be seen in the action thriller film Pushpa along with Allu Arjun in the lead role. The movie is based on the real-life red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.