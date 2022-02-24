South star Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. She is among the most popular stars down south. The Geetha Govindam actor is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Pushpa: The Rise part 1. The film has received love from all the corners.

Rashmika is very active on her Instagram handle and she keeps her fans updated with her ongoing projects. She also treats her fans with some of her stunning pictures. From cute selfies to photoshoot pictures, Rashmika’s Instagram handle is full of interesting posts. Recently, the Pushpa actor took to her Instagram handle and revealed her source of happiness in a joyful video.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she manages to remain happy

On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a video post. In the video, the Dear Comrade actor was seen dancing her heart out on the song Mind My Business by Patrice Roberts, Travis World and Dan Evens. In the clip, Rashmika was donned in a white tee, pairing it with denim shorts and a bright yellow coloured printed shrug. She was also seen sipping water while dancing. Sharing the post, the actor captioned it as "People: Rashmika how are you always so happy? Me: 🤫😎"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "were you born cute or made ?!" another wrote "Because you are just unique (fire and heart-eyed emoji)"one of the users also wrote, “haa so happy always.” While the rest of the fans simply dropped fire and heart emoticons. Actor Elii Avrram couldn't resist reacting and dropped a comment. Elli wrote, “Cutie you are”. Earlier Rashmika had shared an adorable selfie with her fans.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a cute selfie from Russia

Earlier, actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable mirror selfie. In the picture, she was donned in a pink coloured furry hoodie with bear-like ears. The actor kept her makeup at a minimum and left her hair open. While clicking the picture she pouted and showed off her wrist tattoo. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Read for my day 1 in Russia."

Image: Instagram@rashmika_mandanna