Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She's Shooting For A Hindi Film In AMA Session

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained by interacting with them frequently. Recently, she did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram and answered some interesting questions asked by her fans. Rashmika even hinted few things about her upcoming project.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals she is shooting for a Hindi movie

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to do an AMA session in which her fans asked her some very interesting questions. One of the users asked, “Why do you not made film in Hindi?” To this, Rashmika replied “Shooting for one as we speak.” Rashmika didn’t reveal further details about the project.

Rashmika will make her debut with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Mission Majnu. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna has signed two more Bollywood films apart from Mission Majnu. The actor began shooting for Mission Majnu on March 5, 2021. She shared a snap of herself holding a clapboard from the sets of the movie.



Rashmika Mandanna’s social media presence

Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo of herself with her new pet dog Aura. In the caption, she wrote, “Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!” Take a look at her post below.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika is currently working on several movies like Mission Majnu, Goodbye, and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Mission Majnu is an upcoming spy thriller starring Rashmika, Sidharth Malhotra, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles whereas not many details have been revealed about the movie Goodbye. Rashmika is also a part of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil's upcoming movie Pushpa, which is going to release soon. Rashmika was last seen in the movie Sulthan, in which she played the role of Rukmani and made her Tamil debut with the movie.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

