Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Surprising Nickname Her Relatives Have Given Her

Rashmika Mandanna has revealed a secret about herself to her fans. The Kirik Party actor quizzed her fans recently and asked them to guess her nickname. Rashmika Mandanna's quiz question quickly went viral and fans soon learned a new name of the actor. Any guesses what it could be?

Rashmika Mandanna reveals her nickname to fans

Rashmika Mandanna often finds various ways to engage with her fans. Recently, the Geetha Govindam actor played a little game with her fans on Instagram. She asked her fans, “What do you think my relatives call me?”. Along with the question, Rashmika shared a sweet selfie of herself in a blue T-shirt and some makeup.

Rashmika also did not forget to add a few options with this question. She added, “Rashmika, Monisha, Monika, and Moni”. Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram quiz went viral in no time. Soon the Kirik Party actor revealed that her relatives call her “Monika”. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram story below.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday on ‘Good Bye’ set

Recently Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film Good Bye. The actor shared a few pictures from this birthday celebration. In one of the pictures, Rashmika is posing with actor Amitabh Bachchan, while in the second picture she is posing with Good Bye director Vikas Bahl. In the third picture, Rashmika is posing with a bunch of balloons in her hand and a few birthday cakes.

Along with this Instagram post, Rashmika wrote, “What a satisfying day looks like. P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a maskat all times, guys”. She then tagged Amitabh Bachchan in the post with two hashtags, #VikasBahl and #GoodBye. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post about her birthday celebrations below.

Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday celebration post was flooded with likes and comments. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished the actor as she turned a year older. Actor Bhuvann Ponnannaa did the same and commented, “Awesome. Happy Birthday Rashmika”. Actor Samyukta Hornad commented, “You go gurlll. So happy for you. Happy birthday. Have a super duper year”. Take a look at these comments on Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post below.

