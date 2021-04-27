Rashmika Mandanna Reveals The Meaning Of Her 'Irreplaceable' Tattoo; Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently working on multiple projects, went live via her verified social media handle on Monday. While a section of fans praised and lauded the actor, another section of viewers asked a handful of questions related to her personal and professional life. During the same, a fan asked the actor to explain the meaning of her tattoo, which she inked in 2018. The actor asserted that it read, "Irreplaceable".

Meaning of Rashmika Mandanna's tattoo

Interestingly, the Pogaru actor further added, "I am irreplaceable, you are irreplaceable. All of us are unique in our own ways and no one in your life can replace you with another person - is what the meaning of this tattoo is". While explaining the same, she gave a brief look at her tattoo, which is inked on her right hand.

Earlier, post her break up with ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty, people started speculating that the tattoo was dedicated to him. However, a Telugucinema.com report stated that the Chamak actor got this tattoo when she was in college. And, it is entirely dedicated to no one but herself, which means that she as a person is irreplaceable.

A peek into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram live session

Apart from sharing the meaning of her tattoo, in the 30 mins live session on her Instagram, the Devadas actor talked about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun. She said, "He is simple, and to keep it that way, I would say he is a very sweet person." As the live session progressed further, a fan asked if she will ever appear on comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's show. To this, the actor replied, "I hope so and excited for it. Once I'm done with my Bollywood films' shoot and promotions begin, I'm looking forward to being on The Kapil Sharma Show."

The Chalo actor also expressed her love for the Korean pop band BTS while revealing that she has watched all the series of Avenger movies. Amid this, an Instagram user asked if she will team up with Vijay Deverakonda again after Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindham, to which she replied, "Well, you need to ask him or if there's any director thinking of giving us a good script then why not. I would be excited."