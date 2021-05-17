Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Why She Wants To "become The Daughter-in-law Of Tamil Nadu”

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the popular faces of regional Indian films over the last few years. While she has remained quite upfront about her work, the actor has opened up about her personal life on fewer occasions. However, she has recently revealed her special liking towards Tamil culture in India and also shared the reasons behind her attraction. During her interaction, Rashmika also said that she would like to marry a person from a Tamil background and become “the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu”, as per a recent report by Bollywood Life.

Rashmika Mandanna wants to "become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu”

While Rashmika has been predominantly associated with Telugu and Kannada films, it appears that she has familiarised herself with Tamil culture as well. During her recent interaction with the media, Rashmika discussed the special corner that she has for the culture of Tamil Nadu and why she got “attracted” to it. She said that she “fell in love” with the food and cuisine of the state by calling it “delicious”. The actor then expressed her desire towards marrying a man from Tamil Nadu and become the “daughter-in-law” of the state.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, which is currently under production. The film is touted to be a spy thriller which will see her playing the lead role opposite Siddharth Malhotra. While no release date has been given to this film, it is expected to be released later this year. On the other hand, she has also signed up for another Hindi film titled Goodbye, which also stars other known actors such as Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Rashmika Mandanna had made her debut in films back in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. She has since appeared in quite a few other popular films such as Sarileru Neekevvaru, Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam and many others. She had recently made her debut in Tamil films opposite Karthi in Sulthan, which released last month. Pushpa is another one of her upcoming projects which will see her opposite Allu Arjun.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

