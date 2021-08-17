Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni & Other Celebs Bemoan Afghanistan Crisis

The terrorizing scenes from the Taliban-seized Afghanistan are making rounds on the internet raising worldwide concern for stranded civilians. Millions of netizens are using social media platforms to shine a light on the grim situation in the landlocked country. Following the suit, several South Indian celebrities also took to their handles to share the heart-wrenching visuals of Afghanistan.

Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni & more on Afghanistan crisis

Following the retreat of the US troops from Afghanistan, the militant group ousted the Ghani government to form their own, reviving 20-year-old misogynistic rules. Fear of being stripped from their basic human rights, women speak up against the cruel rules and punishment of the Taliban. Shedding light on their ordeal, Geetha Govindam actor Rashmika Mandanna shared an interview and wrote, "Something needs to be done". Anupama Parameswaran also shared the same video on her Instagram.

Theri actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story to share an interview of an Afghan narrating his ordeal in the terror-stricken country. Condemning the act of terror, Akkineni wrote, "Are we really going to sit back and watch this happen?". Mumbai Saga actor Kajal Aggarwal described the Afghanistan Crisis as 'Heartwrenching' and 'Slow death of conscious' and said, "This situation is so heartbreaking. Prayers for Afghanistan".

As the interim Taliban government strategically takes over Afghanistan, citizens are seen flocking the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Some videos going viral on the microblogging site showed two Afghan civilians falling to their death from the aeroplane while clinging on to its wheels. These heartbreaking visuals caught notice of the Tholi Prema actor Rashi Khanna who shared a tragic depiction of the Afghanistan Crisis. More celebrities who created awareness of the grave situation of the landlocked country include Aditi Rao Hydari and Urvashi Rautela.

More on Afghanistan Crisis

The chaos and terror continue in Afghanistan while stranded international civilians attempt to flee the country along with Afghans. Several visuals emerging on the internet showed the armed Taliban men creating panic and distress amongst the residents as they take over the cities after capturing the capital city Kabul.

(IMAGE CREDITS- SAMANTHA AKKINENI, RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM & AP)

