Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Ask Vijay' When Quizzed On Next Project With 'Dear Comrade' Costar

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in the film industry with a Kannada film Kirik Party. She went on to appear in several other films later. Rashmika starred along with actor Vijay Deverakonda in the film Geeta Govindam as well as Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by their fans, which left them wanting to see more of their work together. Rashmika Mandanna recently went live on social media and was asked a lot of questions regarding her films as well as her skincare regime. Amongst the several questions, one of her fans asked her if she will ever team up with Vijay Deverakonda again, and this was the actor's reply.

Rashmika opens up about doing another film with Vijay

One of Rashmika Mandanna's followers on social media questioned her about her next film with actor Vijay Deverakonda. To this, she replied, "Well, you need to ask him or if there's any director thinking of giving us a good script then why not. I would be excited." Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a great bonding on-screen as well as off-screen. Their performances were immensely loved by their audience, who wish to watch more of their work together.

In the live video, Rashmika Mandanna also opened up about Bollywood and Hollywood movies. When asked about her Bollywood debut, she asked her fans if they wish to see her in a Bollywood film. While being asked about a Hollywood film, Rashmika said that as of now she has no plans to starring in a Hollywood film, and also said that they will talk about it when she gets there. Rashmika was also questioned about her skincare routine, to which she replied that she applies a lot of sunscreens and keeps her skin moisturised, always.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen in a Magnus opus project titled Pushpa, opposite actor Allu Arjun. She also has two Bollywood projects in her kitty and is currently shooting for the films. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Liger, along with actor Ananya Panday.

(Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)