Rashmika Mandanna Says It's 'heartbreaking' To Receive Constant Hate; 'Be Kind Everyone'

Rashmika Mandanna recently penned a long note, sharing how she receives constant hate online and has become a 'punching bag' for trolls. The actor said it was 'heartbreaking and demoralizing' to receive that much negativity, noting that the 'false narratives' presented online could harm her personal relationships.

Further, the Pushpa star stressed that while there's a section of trolls, the amount of love she receives from fans is overwhelming. Rashmika urged everyone to 'be kind' as everyone is going through their own battles and trying their best.

Rashmika Mandanna pens note slamming trolls & haters for spreading negativity

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared a picture of herself and mentioned, "Hi so..A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there."

The actor said that while she knows the price that comes with being a public person, it still doesn't allow people to spew negativity constantly. Rashmika further explained that she's trying her best to work hard to make her audience happy and proud.

"It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry."

Concluding her message, the actor thanked people who've supported her constantly, adding that she'll keep putting in good work for all her supporters out there. "Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best. Thankyou."

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She now has films like Varisu, Animal, Pushpa 2 and more in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RASHMIKA_MANDANNA)