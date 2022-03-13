Rashmika Mandanna Sends Her Love To Fans Going Through 'painful Or Unbearable' Moments

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her most recent release Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, in which she shared the screen with Sharwanand. The actor has an active social media presence and often takes to her Instagram account to shares notes on positivity with her fans and followers. She headed to the picture-sharing platform on Sunday and penned down a note for all those going through 'painful or unbearable' moments.

Rashmika Mandanna pens down sweet note for her fans

The Pushpa: The Rise actor headed to her Instagram account on March 13 and shared an elegant picture of herself in a white saree, with which she opted for a minimal make-up look and wore glamourous jewellery. She told her fans and followers in the caption that the world is a 'much better place' with them in it and emphasised how they make her happy. She addressed all those having a tough day and mentioned she knows how they feel as she sent them 'love and power'. She expressed her love to them and assured them that 'this to shall pass'. Her caption read-

"The world’s a much better place with you in it! By you, I mean all of you. you all make me so happy and each one of you are so important. so if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable. I know how you feel and so know that here’s me sending you my love and power to get through today.. one step at a time right. you’ll be fine and keep telling yourself that.

This to shall pass. I love you!"

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The actor's most recent release, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu hit the big screens on March 4, 2022. The film took an all-new look at the concept of matchmaking and included several romantic and hilarious moments as well. Before this, the much-loved star took on a pivotal role in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun and the film did exceptionally well with fans, critics and at the box office too. Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu, in which she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna