Rashmika Mandanna Shares A BTS Video From Her Upcoming Movie 'Sulthan'

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular name in the South film industry. She will next be seen in Sulthan opposite actor Karthi. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming movie Sulthan. Read more about Rashmika Mandanna's latest post here.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest post shows a BTS glimpse of Sulthan

Sulthan is an upcoming action drama film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The movie is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie features Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The actress took to Instagram to share a BTS video of one of her scenes from the movie. The music that was used in the background of the video was Sulthan's song Eppadi Iruntha Naanga. In the video, the actress is seen working in the fields for one of the scenes of the movie.

While sharing the video, the Kirik Party actress in the caption asked her followers to listen to the lyrics of the song Eppadi Iruntha Naanga and to watch her video at the same time. She wrote that she was feeling exactly what was being said in the lyrics of the song while shooting this particular scene. She also wrote that she very much enjoyed playing her character in the movie. Sulthan will mark Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut.

Fans react to Rashmika Mandanna's latest post

Fans love Rashmika Mandanna's photos and the actress' latest post has over 1 million likes. Most of the fans filled the comments section with heart emoticons. One fan commented that the actress was the National Crush of India. While another fan commented that the actress was the biggest female superstar of India.

A quick look at Rashmika Mandanna's movies

Rashmika made her acting debut with Kirik Party in the year 2016, which opened to positive acclaim from critics and viewers alike and became the highest-grossing film of the year. The actress next appeared in Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. Since then, she has appeared in various movies like Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Pogaru. Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming spy thriller movie Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will also be seen in the Telugu movie Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun.

