Rashmika Mandanna Shares Childhood Pic With Hilarious Caption, Leaves Fans In Splits

South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna is known for the quirky captions she adds to her social media posts that never fail to crack her fans up. On May 20, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor took to her Instagram to share a throwback Thursday photo from her childhood. As much as fans showered love on the photo, they also could not stop laughing because of the hilarious caption Rashmika had written for it.

Rashmika Mandanna's childhood photo

In the picture shared by her, Rashmika is wearing a red teeshirt. Her hair is cropped short and is left open. She has a bird expression on her face. While sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Waiting for dearest Corona to leave like".

As soon Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo was shared, her fans rushed in to comment on it. Many found the caption to be hilarious while several others commented how adorable she looks in the photo. Check out their reaction below.

A look into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

A couple of days ago, the 25-year-old actor shared a picture of her hiding her face behind a bouquet of flowers. Her hair is tied in a bun and she is peeking over the flowers to look at the camera. She also a dose of positivity to her fans through her caption. She wrote, "Flower flower flowerrrr.. want some flowers with a little bit of positivity.. joy.. hope and full of love?" Her fans gushed over how cute she looked in the picture as well.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest news

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Rashmika expressed her love for the Tamil culture. She has said that she loves Tamil cuisine very much. Rashmika also expressed her desire to marry a Tamil man and would like to become the "daughter-in-law" of this south Indian state as well.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

The actor was last seen in the action film Sulthan that released in April this year. She is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu that also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this film, Mandanna also has signed up for another Bollywood movie where she is going to share screen space with Neena Gupta. The release date of these films has not yet been announced.

