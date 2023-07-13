Rashmika Mandanna Shares Cryptic Post After Reports Of Walking Out Of Nithiin's Film

Recently, reports suggested that Rashmika Mandanna has quit an upcoming Telugu film. But instead of issuing a clarification on it, the Goodbye actress chose to remain silent. On Wednesday, however, she shared an Instagram post which many believed was her response to the rumours.

3 things you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna was rumoured to have exited VNRTrio on amicable terms.

The film with director Venky Kudumul also starred Nithiin.

Rashmika is also busy shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

Rashmika Mandanna exits VNRTrio?

On July 12, media reports surfaced that due to a packed schedule, Rashmika Mandanna opted out of VNRTrio. However, neither the filmmakers nor the actress commented officially on the matter. After rumours gave way to conjecture, Rashmika posted a photo with the caption, “Just my reaction to a lot of things in general." In it, she was seen laughing.

(Rashmika Mandanna posed candidly in a white T-shirt and blue jeans | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Many perceived this to be her subtle response to rumours. VNRTrio is with director Venky Kudumul and also stars Nithiin. Rashmika and Venky have earlier worked together in Bheeshma (2020). Reports also suggested that Rashmika has been replaced by Sreeleela in VNRTrio.

Rashmika's upcoming films: Animal, Pushpa 2 and more

As per reports, the reason cited for Rashmika’s exit from the Telugu film was her having too many films in her kitty. The actress recently concluded work on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and resumed the shoot for Pushpa 2, in which she will reprise her role of Srivalli. She is also simultaneously working on Rainbow and one more Telugu movie. The actress is also reported to play pivotal roles in two upcoming Hindi films.