Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Favourite Picture With Dear Comrade Co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram on June 29 to interact with her fans in a QnA session. The actor answered a lot of questions clearing her fans' queries. One of her fans asked her to post a picture with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The actor posted a monochrome picture where the duo is seen facing their back towards the camera. They are spotted showing their phone's flashlights in the picture. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are often rumoured to be dating each other.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram QnA also gave an insight into her upcoming projects as she revealed that she is shooting a Bollywood film right now. She also revealed that she knows six languages and when asked about her opinion on being called the national crush, she said 'I like it, I take it'. She also quirkily answered a follower to propose right when he said he wants to marry her.

Rashmika opens up about doing another film with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starred together in films like Geeta Govindam as well as Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry was hailed by their fans, which left them wanting to see more of their work together. Rashmika Mandanna talked about doing another film with Vijay in her Instagram live session. One of Rashmika Mandanna's followers asked her about any upcoming film with Vijay. To this, she replied, "Well, you need to ask him or if there's any director thinking of giving us a good script then why not. I would be excited." Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a great bonding on-screen as well as off-screen. After being a part of the Dear Comrade cast, the duo is often asked to do a film together again.

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna has been a part of many popular Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies after making her debut in 2016. Some of her famous movies include Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Pogaru, Sulthan, and many more. Rashmika will soon make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Liger, along with actor Ananya Panday.

