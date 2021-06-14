Rashmika Mandanna Shares Little Things That Made Her Smile While Travelling With Her Dog

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna arrived in Mumbai on the weekend for the shoot of her second Hindi project Goodbye. The Bheeshma actor has been sending love and strength to her fans and followers on social media through her anecdotes and inspirational quotes. Upon arriving in Mumbai, the 25-year-old actor penned "little things" that made her smile during the day.

Rashmika Mandanna pens little thing that made her smile

Rashimika Mandana took to her Instagram story on Sunday, June 13, to share the photo of her beloved dog Aura along with the list of things that made her smile. The Pogaru actor wrote in the story, "Dear Diary, Little things that made me smile today - got the opportunity to FaceTime my family and see their smiles in the morning, got to see two of my friends before leaving, made it to the airport in time, Aura was permitted to travel with me on flight, Landed in Bombay, there was no trouble checking in the hotel, I had some really really good dinner, the weather both in Bombay and Hyderabad was BEAUTIFUL, Aura and I slept well after playing". She added a postscript that the little things do matter. Check out the screenshot of the story-

A sneak peek into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Last week on June 5, Rashmika Mandanna introduced her adorable furball Aura to her 18 million followers on Instagram. In the heartfelt post, the Dear Comrade star shared a collage of photos of Aura and some pictures of her with the little puppy. She wrote in the caption, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time..

Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!."

About Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandana has a number of interesting projects in her kitty including her Bollywood debut film. She will be seen in the action thriller film Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. She will be making her Hindi film debut with spy thriller film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and the film went on floors in February 2021. She will also be starring in Vikas Bahl's film Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Sahil Mehta. Rashmika has also signed a yet-to-be-titled period romantic Telugu drama film with Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

