It has been a while now since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been linked together. The two have worked together in two blockbuster films - Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade - and since then have been rumoured to be dating. While their dating rumours came to the surface in the past few weeks after the Arjun Reddy star appeared on a controversial talk show. Amid the rumours, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a series of photos on the occasion of Friendship Day, which also featured Vijay Deverakonda.

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for all her close friends. The Pushpa star shared several pictures on the special occasion, which also featured her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. In the group picture, Mandanna and Deverakonda could be seen sharing smiles with their friends. While Mandanna wore a long brown coat over a blue top and jeans, Vijay Deverakonda was rather in an uber cool look as he donned a printed shirt on shorts.

In her note, the Sita Ramam star penned that she is not someone who takes such occasions seriously but she wanted to let her friends know how they are special to her via the post. She wrote, "I am not someone who generally takes friendship day, hug day, chocolate day or Valentine’s Day very seriously, and I am not someone who puts my personal life out a lot… but these people in these photos (some are missing)... It’s a surprise for them too!" She further penned, "But I just randomly wanted to say how important these people are in my life… I wouldn’t be the same person without them…"

The actor added, "Some who I grew up with, some who I work with, some who I am not in touch with very much but they have still managed to make a mark so deep in my heart that they will always and forever be special! So you guys I love you. A notification from you makes me smile… The random calls good or bad make my heart happy…" In concluding her note, Rashmika Mandann wrote, "I love you! Thank you for making me the person I am today. You have a piece of my heart…"

On Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's work front

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu. She also has Hindi films Goodbye and Animal in her kitty. Apart from these, the actor will also star in Pushpa: The Rule and Varisu. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his Pan-India film Liger with Ananya Panday. He also has romance drama Kushi in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna/@thedeverakonda