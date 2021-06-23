Rashmika Mandanna Shifts To A New Apartment In Mumbai, Says 'still Not Done' Shopping

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has her hands full with not just professional commitments, but also with a new development on the personal front. The Dear Comrade actor purchased a new house in Mumbai earlier this year and has been busy decorating and designing her new abode. On June 23, she made an important note in her ‘diary’ by informing her fans that she has finally shifted to the new apartment. In a checklist format, she also shared details of her day and how she was on her toes all day.

Rashmika Mandanna shifts to her new apartment in Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika shared an adorable photo of her pet dog Aura sleeping on the couch. In the caption of the post, she wrote a brief note as if addressing her diary and wrote about all the things she did so far in her day. She wrote in the caption, “22/6/21, Dear Diary, Aahhh so much happened today. I finally shifted to my apartment. I had to shop so many lil things (I am still not done...gahhh a never ending expense).” Sharing details about how she set up her place, she wrote that her assistant Sai helped her in doing so. And lastly, she concluded by saying that she and her dog passed out because they were very tired. See Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story below.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the 25-year-old actor brought her own apartment in Mumbai to save her travelling time. A source close to the actor revealed that since she has to travel back and forth to Mumbai and Hyderabad, she deemed it fit to buy a house so that it becomes easier for her. The source also added that she has brought in a few things from her home in Hyderabad to decorate her Mumbai home as well.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

This year, Rashmika made her Tamil debut with the action film Sulthan. Currently, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the spy-thriller movie Mission Majnu. The movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra essaying a pivotal role. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. Apart from this, she will also be seen in another Hindi film titled Goodbye. The cast of the movie includes Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta.

Image: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

