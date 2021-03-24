Rashmika Mandanna Signs Yet Another Bollywood Film After 'Mission Majnu'

After impressing the audience in the south, Mandanna has ventured into Bollywood and will soon make her Hindi film debut with the movie titled Mission Majnu. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna has signed yet another Bollywood film.

Rashmika Mandanna signed another Bollywood movie

The report quoted a source close to Mandanna who said that she is currently in Chennai filming for her upcoming movie Sulthan. They further revealed that she will return to Mumbai for her next Bollywood film, the details of which are kept under wraps as of now. They also said that Rashmika is travelling back and forth constantly as and when the schedule of her films demand.

The Dear Comrade actor also took to her Instagram stories to share that she has landed in Chennai. She also shared a photo of her standing alongside the poster of the film Sulthan. In the caption of this post, she wrote, "And this is today" followed by a pink heart. Sulthan will mark the actor's Tamil debut. See her Instagram story updates below:

Image courtesy- @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood

Rashmika is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with the movie Mission Majnu. This spy thriller movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced udert the RSVP Movies' banner. Siddharth Malhotra stars in the movie as the male lead. Mandanna also took to her Instagram to share a boomerang video of her with the clapboard from her first day of the film's shoot. Her face is hidden behind the clapboard and only her eyes are visible. The video appears to be shot from a clothing store. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "#missionMajnu Day 1".

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

Apart from the movies mentioned earlier, Rashmika is also filming for the Telugu action thriller film Pushpa. This movie is written and directed by Sukumar. The ensemble cast of the film includes Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter to announce Pushpa's release date. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP".

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Image courtesy- @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

