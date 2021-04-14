Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Leaving Mumbai; Says 'will Be Back Post Lockdown'

South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as she was leaving for Hyderabad. According to Pinkvilla, the actress was in town to shoot for the movie Goodbye in which she will be playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. On her way, she interacted with the reporters and said she'll be back in Mumbai soon.

Rashmika Mandanna leaves Mumbai amidst new Covid-19 restrictions

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the Kirik Party actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. During her interaction with the reporters, Rashmika said that she will be back in Mumbai after the lockdown gets over. The actress also asked all the reporters present there to take care of themselves. The actress looked comfortable as she was seen wearing purple joggers. In the wake of the rising cases of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government has announced a 15 days lockdown in the state.

Fans react to Rashmika Mandanna's latest video

The majority of fans left heart emoticons in the comment section. One fan left a comment saying that the actress was so sweet and cute. Another wrote a comment saying the actress was so down to earth and didn't show off at all.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday on the sets of 'Goodbye'

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram recently featured pictures of the actress from the sets of her upcoming movie Goodbye. The first picture featured her co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika together, the second picture was with the director Vikas Bhal and the last photo featured the actress posing for the camera with balloons. While sharing the photo the actress wrote, "What a satisfying day looks like. P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys" as she shared the photos.

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the action thriller film Pushpa alongside actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The movie is all set to release on 13th August 2021. The actress will also be seen opposite Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu. The movie will mark Rashmika's Bollywood debut. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers.

Source: Rashmika Mandanna 's Instagram

