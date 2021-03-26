Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In A Champagne Saree; Pulls Off The Retro Look In Style

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a gorgeous picture of herself clicked recently. In the picture shared, she is seen donning a stunning champagne coloured saree with a touch of retro style. She has indicated through the caption of the post that the picture represents her idea of perfection. Rashmika Mandanna fans have flooded the comments section of the post with compliments as they love to see her different styles and attire.

Rashmika Mandanna’s saree look

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most followed actors of the south who has created a place for herself through promising films across genres. In the picture shared, the actor can be seen posing at a rustic location amidst a few artistic sculptures. She is seen leaning against a pillar in the open space while wearing a bright smile across her face. She is also seen holding a graceful pose while a green landscape rests in the background.

In the photograph shared, Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing a champagne coloured sheer saree which has been studded with sequins and embroidery. The border of the saree has been kept thin which allows the attention to settle on the heavy work saree. The blouse of the piece has been kept matching with a high-neck pattern and semi-sheer sleeves. The actor’s hair has been tied up in a simple bun while a contrasting red rose has been decorated around it. The retro style hairdo also matches the makeup, which is a combination of winged eyeliner and nude lipstick.

In the caption for the post, Rashmika Mandanna has mentioned that this picture represents her idea of perfection. She has also suggested that she loves the red rose on her hair by putting up a suitable emoticon at the end. The actor has also given due credits to Kiara Jewelry and Pernia's Pop Up Shop for the garments and accessories used in the picture. She has also mentioned that the styling has been done by Geetika Chadha while the picture has been clicked by Balakumaran. Have a look at the picture on Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have complimented the actor over her look. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

