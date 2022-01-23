Rashmika Mandanna Talks About 1st Encounter With Amitabh Bachchan On 'Goodbye' Sets

Rashmika Mandanna had one of the best years in her career last year. The actor featured in one of the successful and talked-about films, Pushpa: The Rise Part 01, where her songs and dance steps went viral. Among the other highlights of last year was her entry into Bollywood as she signed two Hindi films and started working on them.

While one film, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra was announced with fanfare, the Geetha Govindam star has another film lined up. She is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in this film, titled Goodbye. Rashmika opened up on her experience working with the legend and termed it 'cute.'

Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye

Rashmika, in an interview with Bollywood Life, said that the first time she had met Amitabh Bachchan was on the day she did not have any shooting. She shared that they then met on the next day when they were shooting together. The actor stated that she wanted to spend some time with him, and tried to first talk to him by introducing himself.

The 25-year-old said that instead of introducing herself with her real name, she used the film's character name. She shared that this was the character she was playing and that they would be shooting together, for which she was very excited.

She revealed that Big B did not say much, but only kept smiling at her. That was the reason Rashmika found it 'cute.'

She added that the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan was 'easy' despite the 'big legend' that he was. She said that the latter made her and the others extremely comfortable, be it during the rehearsals or shooting, and it was a 'really nice' experience.

Rashmika-Amitabh Bachchan to star in Goodbye

Rashmika reportedly plays the role of Bachchan's daughter in the film. Neena Gupta is also part of the film, while Thappad actor Pavail Gulati too is a member of the cast. The duo play the Shahenshah's wife and son respectively, as per reports.

The film is being directed by Queen fame Vikas Bahl. Ekta Kapoor is one of the producers of the film.