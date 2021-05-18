Rashmika Mandanna Talks About 'positivity & Hope' As She Poses With Pink Flowers; See Pic

On May 17, 2021, Rashmika Mandanna took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring herself. In the picture, one can see her posing with pink flowers. She can be seen holding the flowers and posing against the backdrop of a white house and green garden. Sharing the picture, the South diva tried to promote 'positivity' and 'hope' amidst the lockdown and second wave of COVID-19.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest picture is all about positivity & hope

In the picture, Rashmika can be seen sporting a black and white striped t-shirt. She went for a no-makeup look and pulled her hair up in a messy bun. With flowers in her hand, she can be seen posing behind them. As for the caption, she wrote, "Flower flower flowerrrr.. want some flowers with a little bit of positivity.. joy.. hope and full of love?" with a flower, shining star emoticons.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers also rushed to drop positive comments and compliment her beauty. Several fans pointed out that the caption was earlier said by the BTS member, Jungkook. Anand Sharma commented, "Hope for the best!". A fan commented, "Its jungkook's dialogue yrr" with a purple heart. Another one wrote, "My cuteness" with a white heart. A netizen commented, "Beautiful things not ask for Attention" with a few red hearts. Another one wrote, "I can hear Jungkook saying that" with a laughing face emoticon.

Recently, Rashmika dropped yet another adorable picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen making a funny expression. She donned a sleeveless gray top while clicking the selfie picture. She kohled up her eyes and her long straight hair is tied up in a half updo. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When you want someone to look at you like you look at your" with a cake emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. In the film, she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Unfortunately, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the shoot has come to a halt. She will also be seen in Goodbye, opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

A peek into Rashmika Mandanna's photos

