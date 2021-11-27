Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Tackling Fear & Anxiety In Latest Post; Fans Say 'inspiring'

Rashmika Mandanna recently penned a meaningful note making her fans aware of overcoming fear and anxiety in life. She even shared words of motivation for her fans by telling them how they can walk through it.

Several fans took to the Pushpa actor's latest social media post and dropped love-filled comments for her. They also praised her motivational words after instantly falling in love with her pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna's inspirational words on overcoming fear & anxiety

Raskhmika Mandanna recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared stunning photos of herself in which she can be seen showcasing her dazzling self. In the first one, she added a close-up look of herself while in the second one, she can be seen wearing a green crop top and a pair of striped pants with a long jacket on.

She even wore a set of snazzy earrings along with a cool pair of sunglasses. In the caption, she dropped in question for her fans about fear, anxiety, failure, being flawed, etc and further asked them whether they think they can walk through it. She then assured them that they can easily walk through it realising that they have fire / the obstacle and then patiently day by day trying and walking through it and then waking up fearless one day.

The caption read, "You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it? Yes! Yes you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you’ll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn’t you fear anymore.. I am saying this because this is what I’ve done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today..If it helps even a few of you I am happy!" (sic)

Many fans took to Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express how delighted they were to see her beautiful photos. Some of them also praised her for sharing thoughtful notes on overcoming anxiety and fear. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna