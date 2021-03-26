Rashmika Mandanna Teases 'something Exciting Coming Up'; Shares Cryptic Instagram Story

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account on March 26, 2021, and shared a Boomerang video in her stories. The actor was in Mumbai as mentioned in the video and said that she was up to something exciting. Read along to take a look at the video here and know more about it.

Rashmika Mandanna is up to something exciting in Mumbai

The actor shared a dim-lit Boomerang video that didn’t disclose much about what she was doing. Although, on the video, Rashmika wrote, “Something exciting coming up” followed by an emoji and added a dancing frog emoji to it. The actor also added the geo-tag ‘Mumbai - City of Dreams’ in the video; take a look at it here.

The actor has been in Mumbai for a while now as she is shooting for her Bollywood debut movie Mission Majnu. She shared a video on Instagram on March 5, 2021, to announce that she has started shooting for the movie, as she posed with the clap-board of the movie. She wrote with it, “#MissionMajnu Day 1” followed by a couple of emojis and tagging the cast and crew of the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantani Baghchi, while RSVP movies and GBA Media are bankrolling it. Rashmika will star in the movie as the leading lady opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The latter started shooting for the project in Mumbai on February 11 and was later joined by Mandanna.

The actor will also be seen in the Tamil movie Sulthan soon, in which she stars opposite Karthi. The movie is set to release on April 2, 2021, in theatres and also marks Rashmika’s Tamil debut. The trailer for the movie was released on March 24 as announced by Rashmika in a recent Instagram post. Talking about it, the actor wrote, “#Sulthan A film which is super special to me as it marks my debut in Kollywood. Signed mainly keeping my Tamil boys, girls, and army in mind but after working on this film I realised how everyone will enjoy watching us in these characters…Excited and nervous but truly grateful”.

Promo Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

