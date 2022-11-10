Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Fans For Sending Love After Opening Up About Online Hate

Rashmika Mandanna, known for acting in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, recently opened up about receiving constant hate since she stepped into the acting world. In a long note, the actor revealed she had become a "punching bag" for trolls and has remained silent for years.

As she received warm messages from her fans after opening up about online hate, the actor sent them their love and penned a note of gratitude.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pushpa actor shared a selfie in which she made a heart with her fingers. Sharing the photo, she penned a note of gratitude that read, "Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I've been seeing and receiving so many messages and it's made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thankyou. Big love."

Rashmika Mandanna pens note slamming trolls for spreading negativity

Earlier this week, Rashmika Mandanna penned a long note to address the online hate she has been receiving since her debut in the industry. In the note, the actor wrote, "A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there."

She continued, "It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate?"

In concluding her note, the Goodbye actor penned, "I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy."

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna