Rashmika Mandanna Turns Bridesmaid For Her Childhood Friend; Dons Traditional Attire

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the South film industry. She was last seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and currently has several films in her kitty. While she is busy with her schedule, Mandanna recently made some time to attend her childhood friend's wedding. The actor turned bridesmaid for her friend and also shared some adorable pictures on Instagram from the event.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared a series of photos from her childhood friend's wedding. In the pictures, the actor was all smiling with her childhood girl gang and also opened up about how she was finally able to attend the wedding. In the pictures, the Pushpa: The Rise star could be seen donning a mustard coloured traditional ensemble while she shared smiles with her friends. The actor accessorised her look with some gold jewellery and tied her hair in a ponytail.

In the caption, the actor penned how she would not miss her friend's wedding for anything else in the world. She further revealed how she missed a flight and also made them wait to make it to the wedding. She wrote, "Today my friend @raaginimuddaiah got married.. (and I don’t have a picture with her from today) but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world! After missing a 4 AM flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times.. thank god, I finally made it to her wedding!"

The actor further gushed over her friend who made a beautiful bride and mentioned how she grew up with her girl gang. She wrote, "And OMG! what a beautiful bride she is.. Ahhh.. and these girls.. I literally grew up with these girls.. it’s been 17 years since I’ve known them and nothing’s changed at all.." She further added how her friends keep her rooted and happy and also how happy she was to see them. She wrote, "They keep me sane.. they keep me rooted.. they keep me happy.. and these are my girls.. So so glad today I got to see them!" Concluding the note, the actor wrote, "I wanted to share a lil something from my personal space with you all.. This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed!"

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna was recently shooting for her upcoming film Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra and will also share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The actor also has Sita Ramam and an untitled film with Thalapathy Vijay.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna