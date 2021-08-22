Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda Turn Workout Buddies Amid Relationship Rumours

A journey that started with two films in the span of two years, is now being associated with relationship rumours. That's the story of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Amid gossip of the two being a couple, the duo is also working out together.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's workout session

Rashmika dropped a cute mirror selfie while being flanked by Vijay on one side and their trainer on the other. The actress had a bright smile as she showed the 'V' while clicking the picture as the men flexed their muscles. She quipped that the boys were doing some 'serious posing' and she was just there 'having fun.'

In another snap, Vijay also seemed to show his lower body strength and Rashmika once again posed, this time flaunting her smile from behind him. She wrote, "This is just us being us."

Rumours of Vijay and Rashmika being a couple have been on for some time now. Over this year, they have been snapped going out to restaurants and being clicked outside their gyms.

The duo has denied it when posed questions about their relationship status. Vijay had sternly stated that he would not share with the world when he finds love. Rashmika too sent out a strong message during an Instagram session.

"This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know. I am single, and I love it...this is also me telling me those who crib about being single...trust me when you start having fun being single... your standards for your lover keep getting high."

However, the fact that they share a close bond was evident with Rashmika stating in an interview that Vijay was her solace and lifted her spirits up when she had broken up with Rakshit Shetty.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda enter Bollywood

Meanwhile, the Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade duo are set to enter Bollywood. Rashmika has signed not one but two films. She is working alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and has also signed a film with Amitabh Bachchan. Vijay is working on the movie Liger, which is a multilingual film opposite Ananya Panday.