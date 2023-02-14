Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Fans On Valentine's Day With An Adorable Video; Watch

The whole world is celebrating Valentine's day today (February 14). To mark the special occasion, South actress Rashmika Mandanna wished fans in a special way. The actress took to social media and shared a cute video.

In the video, she can be seen playing with her pet dog, Aura. As her furry friend jumped on her, the Goodbye actress hugged him adorably. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves."

See the post below:

As soon as Rashmika dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. While some praised the cute video, others asked about her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. One user wrote, "Such a cute video." While a fan commented, "Where is Vijay? You guys are the best couple, "Please get married to Vijay already. We know he is your real valentine", penned another fan. Yet another one wrote, "Rashmika, we love your dog. Your bond is just so pure."

Rashmika Mandanna became a pet parent

Rashmika became a pet parent during the Covid-19 pandemic. In June 2021, she welcomed her furry friend Aura and took to Instagram to update her fans. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Hey guys.. in the midst of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! (sic)." She further added that she fell in love with her pup in just a few seconds.