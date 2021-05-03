Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Her Sister On Her Birthday, Promises To Return Home Soon

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her younger sister on her birthday. She wrote a sweet note and shared a picture along with it.

Rashmika Mandanna wishes her sister on her birthday

Rashmika shared a picture of herself with her sister where she is seen shoving her face in her sister's tummy while her sister posed for the camera. Rashmika wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday my darling baby.. Sista loves you the most. I ain't letting no-body ever hurt you. Ever! When the world settles down a lil I'll come home and we will celebrate my darling! I miss you!" The actor wore a black and white striped sweatshirt with shorts while Rashmika Mandanna's sister wore a lavender top with shorts.

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

A sneak peek into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Recently, Rashmika shared a collage with her several moods. She wore a black jacket with funky pins on it and asked her fans which mood would they choose. She also shared a close-up photo of herself where she was seen wearing a blue shirt and paired it with golden minimalist jewellery. She wrote, "Dreams and drama it is."

In another post, Rashmika celebrated her birthday on the sets of her second Hindi film Goodbye with the team. She wore a white and red striped top with white joggers. She wrote, "What a satisfying day looks like.." Here are Rashmika Mandanna's latest photos.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Tamil debut with Sulthan starring Karthi in the lead role along with her. She was also seen in the Kannada film Pogaru. The actor will be seen in several upcoming films such as Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and the Hindi film Mission Majnu which will mark her debut in Bollywood alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and the Hindi film Goodbye, which will mark her second Bollywood outing.

Promo Image source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

