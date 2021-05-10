Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Vijay Deverakonda On His Birthday With An Unseen Picture; See

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda of the Arjun Reddy fame turned a year older on Sunday, May 9. The actor who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday received a plethora of wishes from his fans and friends on social media. Many celebrities also took to their social media accounts to wish the star on his birthday. Among those is Vijay’s Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna who wished the actor by sharing an unseen picture of the two.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda are all smiles in this pic

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared an adorable picture of herself and Vijay Deverakonda. The said picture is a selfie in which both and Rashmi and Vijay are posing with huge smiles on their faces. Rashmi who posted the picture a little late on Vijay's birthday, in the picture, wrote, " I know I am super late.. but happiest birthday Mr Deverakonda." Check out the cute picture below:

A look into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna recently went live on social media and was asked a lot of questions regarding her films as well as her skincare regime. In the live video, Rashmika Mandanna also shared her views on Bollywood and Hollywood movies. When asked about her plans for Hollywood, Rashmika said that as of now she has no plans of starring in a Hollywood film, and also said that she will talk about it when she gets there. Rashmika was also questioned about her skincare routine, to which she replied that she applies a lot of sunscreen lotion and never forgets to apply moisturizer on her face. She was also asked when will she be working again with Vija Deverakonda to which she answered with "Ask Vijay."

Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda's pcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. The actor is all set to venture into Hindi cinema with two Bollywood movies in her kitty including Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor will be soon seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Liger, along with actor Ananya Panday which is slated to release on September 9, 2021. The teaser of the film was initially scheduled to release on Vijay's birthday but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

