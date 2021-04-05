Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday: 10 Times The Actor Proved Herself To Be A Style Icon

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is known for her works in Telugu and Kannada cinema. Since her debut in 2016, she has worked in several films. The actor is celebrating her 25th birthday today. On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, check 10 times the actor stunned in different outfits and left the audience drool over her look.

Stunner in white

Rashmika Mandanna's latest white outfit by Gauri and Ninika has left her fans drooling over the look. The Bheeshma actor stole hearts with her smile in the white stunning outfit. She completed her look with a messy bun.

The floral dress

Rashmika Mandanna's outfits are usually paired with her happy smile. The actor recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she posed in a white and peach coloured floral dress. In the caption, she wrote 'The happy me.. âœ¨ðŸ’'.

The mustard look

The Geetha Govindam actor once posed with oranges in a photoshoot and stole millions of hearts. Rashmika Mandanna's yellow look had a summery vibe as she had half-cut oranges in her hands. Rashmika Mandanna's photos never fail to stun her fans.

The white jumpsuit

Rashmika is often seen in different vibrant colours, yet her white outfits are unbeatable. She posed in a white jumpsuit for a photoshoot. Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post received over 1.9 million likes on Instagram.

The Red gown

The Pogaru actor posed in a stunning red gown in one of her Instagram posts. The off-shoulder gown had a slit which she paired with her smile while posing for a picture. Her Instagram post received over two million likes.

The 'girlboss' look

Rashmika is often seen experimenting with her style and look. The actor posed in a girl-boss look by pairing a puff-sleeved shirt with a teal blue pleated skirt. The Chamak actor was styled by QueenAndro.

Another teal blue look

Rashmika Mandanna posed in a lacy teal blue coloured dress. The actor paired the dress with high platform heels. Her Instagram post posing in the dress received over 1.8 million likes.

Florals

Rashmika Mandanna posed in a white and pink floral dress and stole millions of hearts. The actor wore an outfit by Forever New India. She completed her look with platform heels.

Half-and-half jumpsuit

The Dear Comrade actor stunned in a white and grey coloured jumpsuit. The jumpsuit had half white and half grey coloured portions. Rashmika gracefully completed her look with a pair of earrings and transparent heels.

The dusty shade of turquoise green

Rashmika Mandanna posed in a dusty shade turquoise green gown. Her outfit was custom-made by Archita Narayanam. The sleeveless gown with a slit made the actor look graceful.

Promo Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram