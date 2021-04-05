Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday: 5 Times The 'Dear Comrade' Actor Flaunted Her Love For Saree

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is known for her works in Kannada and Telugu cinema. Rashmika Mandanna's age was 20 years when she made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. Since her debut in 2016, she has appeared in several films. She has also proved herself as a style icon. From ethnic to westers, the actor stuns in every look she steps out in. Fans drool over Rashmika Mandanna's photos as the actor is known for her unique style and happy-go-lucky smile. The Bheeshma actor is celebrating her 25th birthday today. On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, here are five photos from her Instagram that prove her love for sarees.

The off-white saree

Rashmika Mandanna took over the Internet with her off-white saree look. The gorgeous saree was designed by Niharika Kamani. She completed her look with earrings by Kiara Jewellery and a red rose in her hair. Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram photo received over 2.3 million likes.

In a combination of red and brown

Rashmika posed in a brown saree with a colourful border. She wore a sleeveless red coloured blouse with this saree as photographer Arjun Kamath clicked the picture. Rashmika wore a pair of heavy earrings with the outfit.

Simplicity in saree

The Dear Comrade actor flaunted a white saree in one of her Instagram photos. The actor paired this plain white saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her open hair with a pair of earrings completed this simple look. In the caption, Rashmika wrote 'ðŸ¦‹ Let me be your butterfly ðŸ¦‹'. The post received over 2.2 million likes.

Stunner in blue

The Geetha Govindam actor stunned in a blue saree with a golden and green border. She wore the saree with a red blouse. To complete her look, Rashmika went with minimal jewellery including a ring and a pair of earrings. The post received over two million likes.

Floral saree by Shilpa Reddy

Rashmika posed in a minimalistic floral saree by designer Shilpa Reddy. The actor flaunted this off-while saree as she was styled by Geetika Chadha. To complete the look, the Pogaru actor wore diamond-studded jewelry. Her post garnered over 1.2 million likes.

