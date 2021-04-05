Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday: What Does Rashmika Mandanna's Tattoo Signify?

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actor and model who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada-language films. With praises for her performances in many movies, she is among the highest-paid actors in the two industries. She was born on April 5, 1996, and turns 25 years old today. On Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, know something about her tattoo.

What is written on Rashmika Mandanna’s Tattoo?

Rashmika Mandanna has a tattoo on the back of her hand. It reads, “Irreplaceable” in cursive writing with a heart as a dot in the end. The reason behind Rashmika Mandanna’s tattoo is not known as the actor never spoke about it publicly.

Is it related to Rashmika Mandanna's boyfriend?

It is speculated that the tattoo has a connection with her past relationship with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty. She got engaged with her Kirik Party co-star in 2017 in a private ceremony. But the couple mutually broke off their engagement in September, citing compatibility issues. The tattoo is said to be a reply to ex Rashmika Mandanna’s boyfriend. But the real reason is still unknown. It is also speculated that Rashmika Mandanna’s tattoo is just for her self-confidence. The actor has been flaunting her “Irreplaceable” tattoo in several of her pictures. Take a look at a few such Rashmika Mandanna's photos-

Rashmika Mandanna was born to Suman and Madan Mandanna in Virajpet, Karnataka. In college, her major subjects were journalism, English literature, and psychology. While studying, she took part in modelling competitions and won a number of them.

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with the campus romantic movie Kirik Party. She did two films in the next year, Anjani Putra and Chamak. The actor then made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Chalo, a romantic comedy written and directed by Venky Kudumula in his directorial debut. In the same year, she was seen in Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Devarakonda, and Devadas. The former movie received immense praises from the audience, making her a rising star.

Since then, Rashmika Mandanna has appeared in Yajamana, Dear Comrade, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheshma, and Pogaru. Her upcoming movie is Sulthan, an action thriller starring Karthi with Rashmika in her Tamil-language debut. She is also a part of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Fassil-starrer Pushpa. The actor will make her first Hindi movie appearance in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

Promo Image Source: rashmika_mandanna Instagram