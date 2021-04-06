Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty Shares 'beautiful Memory' On Her Birthday

Quick links:
Rashmika Mandanna
Geetha Govindam star Rashmika Mandanna recently celebrated her 25th birthday. Amongst the several wishes and prayers on Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, one wish stood out the most on social media. The actress's ex-finance shared a special unseen video of the actress from her earlier acting days and wrote a special caption for her. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's ex, Rakshit Shetty's Twitter post here.
Rakshit Shetty took to his Twitter to share a special video of the actress, writing that he is sharing a 'beautiful memory' of Rashmika. Sharing an audition tape from her role in the 2016 release Kirik Party, the actress donned a nerdy look in the tape. Rakshit continued writing that Rashmika has travelled very far to chase her dreams like a warrior.
Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success ðŸ˜€ðŸ¤— @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/6M1rBCQneeApril 5, 2021
Ahhhh.. I remember this sooooo clearly.. thankyou so much @rakshitshetty ðŸ˜ means a lot. ðŸ¤— https://t.co/06OxHdzpn2April 5, 2021
Furthermore, he wrote that he is proud of her wished her a happy birthday. Finally, the actor wished Rashmika more success in her future endeavours. Rashmika Mandanna replied to the tweet writing that she remembered this moment clearly. Thanking her ex-fiance for wishing her, Rashmika expressed that it meant a lot to her.
The couple met back in 2016 when they worked together in Kirik Party. After dating, the duo got engaged in 2017. The fans of the movie and the actors were excited about the news but things quickly turned sour as Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty called off their engagement. Since then, the couple has occasionally interacted with each other over social media.
The actress is making headlines after being cast in the movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, she shared a picture with the Big B on her social media with the caption that read 'What a satisfying day looks like'. The actress was all smiles as she stood next to the Bollywood legend and assured her fans that she took her mask off for the picture only. Rashmika also shared a video of her goofily dancing on Uchana Amit's song Top Tucker. She wrote in the caption 'Because why not' to match her mood.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.