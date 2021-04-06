Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty Shares 'beautiful Memory' On Her Birthday

Geetha Govindam star Rashmika Mandanna recently celebrated her 25th birthday. Amongst the several wishes and prayers on Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, one wish stood out the most on social media. The actress's ex-finance shared a special unseen video of the actress from her earlier acting days and wrote a special caption for her. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's ex, Rakshit Shetty's Twitter post here.

Rashmika Mandanna's ex shares never-seen-before tape

Rakshit Shetty took to his Twitter to share a special video of the actress, writing that he is sharing a 'beautiful memory' of Rashmika. Sharing an audition tape from her role in the 2016 release Kirik Party, the actress donned a nerdy look in the tape. Rakshit continued writing that Rashmika has travelled very far to chase her dreams like a warrior.

Furthermore, he wrote that he is proud of her wished her a happy birthday. Finally, the actor wished Rashmika more success in her future endeavours. Rashmika Mandanna replied to the tweet writing that she remembered this moment clearly. Thanking her ex-fiance for wishing her, Rashmika expressed that it meant a lot to her.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty's story

The couple met back in 2016 when they worked together in Kirik Party. After dating, the duo got engaged in 2017. The fans of the movie and the actors were excited about the news but things quickly turned sour as Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty called off their engagement. Since then, the couple has occasionally interacted with each other over social media.

A look at Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

The actress is making headlines after being cast in the movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, she shared a picture with the Big B on her social media with the caption that read 'What a satisfying day looks like'. The actress was all smiles as she stood next to the Bollywood legend and assured her fans that she took her mask off for the picture only. Rashmika also shared a video of her goofily dancing on Uchana Amit's song Top Tucker. She wrote in the caption 'Because why not' to match her mood.

Promo Pic Credit: Rashmika Mandanna IG