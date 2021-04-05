Rashmika Mandanna's First Look Poster From 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Unveiled

South diva Rashmika Mandanna has turned a year older on Monday, April 5. The actor is celebrating her 25th birthday today and on the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming film have treated her fans to the first look poster of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The production house of the film released the first look poster online via Twitter.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu first look poster

In the poster, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen donning a bright yellow saree making a garland of orange flowers. Her character can be seen enjoying the process, as Radhika dons a contagious smile when the camera captures her. While sharing the poster, the production house SLV Cinemas wrote, “Team #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu wishes the most talented & cutest actress @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday #HBDRashmikaMandanna @ImSharwanand @DirKishoreOffl.” (sic). On the other hand, even the director of the film, Kishore Tirumala shared the same poster captioning it as “Happy to team up with gorgeous & talented @iamRashmika for our #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu. #HBDRashmikaMandanna @ImSharwanand @SLVCinemasOffl.” (sic) Check out the poster below:

As soon as the poster surfaced online, fans of the actor heaped praises for the actor. While some flooded the micro-blogging site with sweet wishes for the actor. Many others were seen expressing that they have fallen in love with their new poster. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Happy birthday to The nation crush #HappyBirthdayRashmika #nationalcrush — Kamal Joshi (@photokamaljoshi) April 5, 2021

We Love you Unconditionally and we are celebrating your Birthday ðŸ˜Š

The celebration has been going on through all over night and is still going on ðŸ¤—



Many Many Happy Returns Of the Day Rosh ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰#HappyBirthdayRashmika ðŸ’“#Happy25thBdayRashmika ðŸ’ž#RashmikaMandanna ðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/Q9PLbMjKZo — Dipayan Dey (Ronnie) (@RonnieUltras10) April 5, 2021

About Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, the upcoming film also stars Sharwanand in the lead role. This is the first time when Rashmika, Sharwananad and director Kishore have collaborated together on a project. The movie is bankrolled under the banner of Sudhakar Cherukari under the banner of SLV Cinemas and is yet in its initial stages of production. The makers yet have to resume the shooting of the film amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She will next feature in Sukumar’s Telugu action thriller Pushpa. Post this, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the spy film Mission Majnu. Lastly, she will also be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye.

(Promo Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)