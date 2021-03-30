Rashmika Mandanna's New Finger Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours; Actor Responds

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talked-about actors in the South Indian Film Industry. The Kannada actor, who has also worked in Telugu films, recently sparked rumours about her engagement through an Instagram story. The actor wished her 13.9 million Instagram followers a 'Happy Holi' through her story in which she was seen wearing a new ring on her hand. Soon after the story, Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram was filled with comments and messages as her fans asked if she was engaged.

The confusion created through Rashmika Mandanna's photo

The Dear Comrade actor, whose personal and professional lives are always in talk, fueled rumours with her Instagram story as it went viral. Fans, who are always drooling over Rashmika Mandanna's photos, this time were left in confusion. The story created confusion among her fans as she wore a new ring on her finger.

The actor later clarified and added a boomerang video with 'I Got You' written on it. Apparently, Rashmika was herself not sure who had sent her the ring. Through her Instagram story, she conveyed to the sender of the ring that she has received it. She further said she had also read the secret message that came with the ring and assured the sender that it fitted her perfectly. While addressing the gift, Rashmika said that she loved it.

A fan club from Sweden answered Rashmika's query. The fan club tweeted that the team who had sent her the ring did not convey the message. The tweet further said the gift was from a group of fans from the 'Rosh family' for her 25th birthday, due on April 5, 2021. The page also tweeted saying that the ring is from her love but not her boyfriend.

The Geetha Govindam actor replied to the fan club's tweet through her Instagram. She wrote that she has the best love and support from her fans in the world. She further said that this was an early birthday gift and she would always wear it.

Rumours about Rashmika Mandanna's boyfriend

Rashmika Mandanna is often linked with her co-stars by her huge fan-base. While fans are always willing to know about Rashmika Mandanna's boyfriend, the actress hasn't confirmed anything on the matter. However, as per some media reports, after she called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty, she was rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda.

