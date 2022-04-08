Rashmika Mandanna's Old Tweet About Vijay Resurfaces As 'Thalapathy 66' Goes On Floors

After the trailblazing success of Pushpa, actor Rashmika Mandanna has come together with superstar Thalapathy Vijay for the tentatively tiled project Thalapathy 66. The film, which recently went on floors, is being helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and also stars actor-politician R Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role. As the duo commenced shooting for the film, an old tweet by Rashmika, expressing her wish to work with Vijay has resurfaced on the internet.

Dated November 27, 2018, the tweet quashed rumours of her inking a deal with Vijay and director Atlee. Mandanna mentioned that while a project wasn't there on the cards as of then, she hoped 'to work with them soon'. Further thanking her fans for their love, she iterated that she'll 'definitely make a debut there soon'.

Rashmika Mandanna's old tweet about Thalapathy 66 co-star Vijay resurfaces

Heaping praises on the stalwarts, the Tweet read, “A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir’s and Atlee sir’s film but since that’s not happening this time, I hope I get to work with them soon." It continued, "I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon. I love you all very much.” Take a look.



Meanwhile, Rashmika recently dropped glimpses from the puja ceremony held ahead of the film's shooting. Sharing a trail of pictures alongside Vijay and the makers on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else... Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight. Cheers to new beginnings". The film will simultaneously be filmed in Telugu and Tamil languages.

What's next on Rashmika Mandanna's work front ?

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. She also has Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well as Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of Pushpa, alongside Allu Arjun.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RASHMIKA_MANDANNA)