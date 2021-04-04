Rashmika Mandanna's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Geetha Govindam' Actor?

Quick links:
Image source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Rashmika Mandana is known for her roles in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. It is Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today on April 4. The actor is all set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu. If you are a fan of the actor, take this Rashmika Mandanna quiz to see how well you know her. Find the answer key at the end of the story.
