Rashmika Mandanna's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Geetha Govindam' Actor?

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, here's a quiz on the actor to test how well do you know her. Get to know some unknown facts here.

Rashmika Mandana is known for her roles in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. It is Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today on April 4. The actor is all set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu. If you are a fan of the actor, take this Rashmika Mandanna quiz to see how well you know her. Find the answer key at the end of the story.

Rashmika Mandanna's quiz

  1. Which year did Rashmika's career as an actor begin?

  • 2016
  • 2018
  • 2017
  • 2020

  1. Where is Rashmika Mandanna's family originally from?

  • Virajpet, Karnataka
  • Mumbai, Maharashtra
  • Hyderabad, Telangana 
  • Coonoor, Tamil Nadu 

  1. Which film marks her Kannada debut?

  • Chamak
  • Anjani Putra
  • Kirik Party
  • Pogaru

  1. Which film and role marked her Telugu debut?

  • Geetha Govindam as Geetha
  • Chalo as L. Karthika
  • Dear Comrade as Aparna Devi aka Lilly
  • Sarileru Neekevvaru as Samskruthi

  1. With which actor was she engaged to and called it off later?

  • Mahesh Babu
  • Rakshit Shetty
  • Vijay Devarakonda
  • Naga Chaitanya Akkineni 

  1. Who starred in Rashmika Mandanna's film Dear Comrade?

  • Vijay Devarakonda
  • Niithiin
  • Darshan
  • Dhruva Sarja 

  1. What is the name of the first Kannada co-star of Rashmika?

  • Samyuktha Hegde 
  • Rakshit Shetty
  • Pramod Shetty
  • All of the above

  1. What are the titles of upcoming Rashmika Mandanna's movies in Telugu?

  • Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu
  • Adipurush and Tuck Jagadish 
  • Thalaivi and Love Story 
  • Radhe Shyam and Vakeel Saab

  1. Which year did Rashmika win the Clean & Clear Fresh Face of India title?

  • 2016
  • 2015
  • 2012
  • 2010

  1. What is the name of Rashmika's debut music video with Badshah?

  • Lut Gaye
  • Top Tucker
  • Haaye Oye
  • Kinna Sona

  1. For which Telugu movie did she receive the award for best actor at the Filmfare Awards South?

  • Dear Comrade
  • Geetha Govindam
  • Sarileru Neekevvaru
  • Chalo

  1. Which bachelors degree did she pursue from M. S. Ramaiah College?

  • Bachelors in economics and finance
  • Bachelors in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature
  • Bachelors in Management studies
  • Bachelors in finance and accounting 

  1. Which year did she win the Bangalore Times 30 Most Desirable women award?

  • 2015
  • 2020
  • 2019
  • 2017

Answers to Rashmika Mandanna's birthday quiz: 

  1. 2016
  2. Virajpet, Karnataka
  3. Kirik Party
  4. Chalo as L. Karthika
  5. Rakshit Shetty
  6. Vijay Devarakonda
  7. All of the above
  8. Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu
  9. 2015
  10. Top Tucker
  11. Geetha Govindam
  12. Bachelors in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature
  13. 2017

