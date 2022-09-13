Rashmika Mandanna’s Role In ‘Pushpa’ Inspires 'Srivalli Sarees' In Rajasthan; See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna charmed her way into the audience's hearts with her Pushpa character Srivalli, which has now led to a line of sarees inspired by her role. Ahead of the big festive season, 'Srivalli sarees' have been spotted in Rajasthan, which is famous for its wide-ranging collection of clothing. In glimpses surfacing on social media, one can see red-coloured sarees with golden work and borders displayed in shops, serving as exact replicas of the attire Rashmika wore in the film's hit track Saami Saami.

Rashmika Mandanna’s role in Pushpa inspires ‘Srivalli Sarees' in Rajasthan

The sarees are being promoted using Rashmika's character and have been decorated on mannequins in multiple shops in the state. Check it out.

Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December last year, created a storm at the Box Office, minting more than Rs 300 crore. The Sukumar directorial also starred Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh took on supporting parts.

The movie also won big at the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor (Telugu) award while Sukumar received the Best Director accolade. Pushpa was also chosen as the best film.

More on Rashmika Mandanna's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming family drama Goodbye. In the film, Rashmika will play the role of the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also has Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well as Mission Majnu which stars Sidharth Malhotra. The actor will also reprise her role in Pushpa 2.

