Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘South Cinema Is All About Item Numbers' Remark Angers Netizens

Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame across India after the release of Sukumar's film 'Pushpa: The Rise', has sparked a fresh debate. At a recent song release event for her next spy-action drama 'Mission Majnu', the actress said that she had grown up listening to Bollywood love songs and called them romantic. Mandanna was accompanied by her co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Mandanna also made a comment on the south movies, claiming that there are more mainstream and item songs there. "Since childhood, romantic songs meant Bollywood songs for me. Whereas, South Indian movie songs are more mass masala item songs with a lot of dancing," the actress said.

The actor's comment did not sit well with South Indian music fans. Many people emphasised that South cinema is not all about masala and item numbers. Others criticized Rashmika for being unappreciative of South Indian cinema and urged her to remember her roots.

Check out their reactions here:

Bollywood has very good romantic songs it's ok to say that. But saying south has only mass masala numbers is not right at all.

Her own mve Geetha govindam has great songs.

If u say south lost of ARR, yuvan, ani, harrish, G.V and many from other 3 industies.

We cannot generalize — lakshmi deepak (@DeepakRay63) December 28, 2022

Has she heard any south songs before? Does she know who is illayaraja,a r Rahman,DSP, Anirudh and all? If she likes Bollywood let her like, why downgrading other industries.. — Bharath G (@bharathsaphr47) December 28, 2022

@iamRashmika accepting you as heroine is the mistake did by the south audience which you don't deserve..! Not even the north audience are liking Bollywood movies.... don't forget your roots..miss over hyped @iamRashmika — Sunny (@koushikk_sunnyy) December 28, 2022

Earlier, Mandanna got herself in trouble for disrespecting the production company that debuted her. For the unversed, actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty of the 'Kantara' fame had introduced Rashmika with his directorial debut 'Kirik Party'.

Upcoming Releases

Other than 'Mission Majnu,' Mandana will soon start working on the sequel to the 'Pushpa' series. The movie will premiere next year and will be directed by Sukumar.