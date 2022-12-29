Last Updated:

Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘South Cinema Is All About Item Numbers' Remark Angers Netizens

Rashmika Mandanna's comment did not sit well with South Indian music fans.

Anjali Negi
Rashmika Mandanna

Image: @rashmika_mandanna/instagram


Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame across India after the release of Sukumar's film 'Pushpa: The Rise', has sparked a fresh debate. At a recent song release event for her next spy-action drama 'Mission Majnu', the actress said that she had grown up listening to Bollywood love songs and called them romantic. Mandanna was accompanied by her co-star Sidharth Malhotra. 

Mandanna also made a comment on the south movies, claiming that there are more mainstream and item songs there. "Since childhood, romantic songs meant Bollywood songs for me. Whereas, South Indian movie songs are more mass masala item songs with a lot of dancing," the actress said.

The actor's comment did not sit well with South Indian music fans. Many people emphasised that South cinema is not all about masala and item numbers. Others criticized Rashmika for being unappreciative of South Indian cinema and urged her to remember her roots. 

Check out their reactions here: 

 

Earlier, Mandanna got herself in trouble for disrespecting the production company that debuted her. For the unversed, actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty of the 'Kantara' fame had introduced Rashmika with his directorial debut 'Kirik Party'.

Upcoming Releases

Other than 'Mission Majnu,' Mandana will soon start working on the sequel to the 'Pushpa' series. The movie will premiere next year and will be directed by Sukumar.

