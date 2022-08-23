Rashmika Reacts To Fan's Request Who Wants Her Role In 'Pushpa 2' To Be More Impactful

The makers of Pushpa recently treated fans with pictures of the mahurat pooja for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. After much anticipation, the team has officially announced the shooting of the movie leaving fans excited to watch their favourite Jodi Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna back once again on the big screen.

Rashmika, who played the character of Srivalli in the first instalment, is all set to join the second part of the franchise and this time, fans are expecting her role to be much more grand and impactful. Pushpa: The Rise revolved around the story of the rise of a lorry driver for the smuggling syndicate involved in smuggling of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Rashmika Mandanna's fan makes speial request

On August 22, a pooja ceremony was held for the second part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa and soon after the event, one of the fans of Mandanna had a special request. Reacting to a poster shared by the makers on Twitter, a user and an avid fan of the actor requested the team to make Rashmika aka Srivalli's character stronger and more impactful in Pushpa 2.

"Pushpa The Rule Pooja. Just one request, make Srivalli's character stronger and more impactful. Very curious for Daali Dhananjay characterization in part 2 (sic)," the user wrote. The comment caught the attention of the actor who reacted the same. Keeping her fingers crossed and hoping for the same, she replied, "I hope so too let’s see." Talking about Pushpa: The Rule, the upcoming sequel will focus more on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The latter's character was introduced towards the end of the first part. Director Sukumar who directed the first part is helming the sequel.

🥳🤍

Pushpa The Rule Pooja 🤗.

Just one request make srivalli character stronger and impactful 🤗🤍

Very curious for Daali Dhananjay characterization in part 2 🥳..@iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna@Dhananjayaka#PushpaTheRule #Pushpa https://t.co/sEuMYYJgZV — Rashmika Andre Ishta💞 ರಶ್ಮಿಕಾ 💖 (@rashmika_jaaan) August 21, 2022

I hope so too let’s see 😉 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 22, 2022

Various media reports also suggest that Vijay Sethupathi is taken on board to play villain in the film, whereas, National Award-winning actor Priyamani is being roped in to play his wife in Pushpa 2, however, no official confirmation has been given by the makers on the same.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule's shoot commenced with a special mahurat pooja that took place on Monday. The makes shared pictures from the ceremony as they kick-start the schedule. Allu Arjun skipped the ceremony as he is currently in New York for the Indian Day parade.

Image: Instagram/@Mythriofficial/Twitter/@AlluArjunOnline