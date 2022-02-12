'Ravanasura' Team Wraps Up Second Schedule Of Ravi Teja Starrer In Hyderabad; See Pic

After Khiladi, Telugu star Ravi Teja has a trail of interesting projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura. The actor recently commenced shooting for the film and announced the same by sharing a picture alongside the team from the sets. After undergoing an intense shooting schedule, makers revealed that the second leg of Ravanasura has been wrapped up.

Dropping a team picture featuring Ravi Teja, other actors and pertinent members onboard the project via Twitter, the production banner RT Teamworks quipped that it's a wrap for the second schedule, which was being filmed in Hyderabad. Billed as an action thriller, Ravanasura also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles.

Ravanasura team wraps up film's second schedule in Hyderabad

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Saturday, February 12, the production banner dropped a group picture where Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Daksha Nagarkar, Sudheer Varma, writer Srikanth Vissa, producer Abhishek Nama as well as cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan can be seen shedding smiles. In the caption, they mentioned, "It's a Wrap for 2nd schedule #RAVANASURA Completes its 2nd Schedule in Hyderabad #RavanasuraOnSep30". Take a look.

Earlier this month, the Khiladi actor shared a glimpse alongside the film's team from the first day of the shoot, quipping that he's "super excited" to start working on the project. The Ramarao On Duty actor shared a selfie with Faria Abdullah, Sudheer Varma and others and wrote, "First day!! #RAVANASURA... Supperr excited."

Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures is bankrolling the project with RT Teamworks. Ravi will reportedly take on the role of a lawyer, while five heroines will appear in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been penned by Srikanth Vissa, while Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems have provided the music. The film also marks Ravi and director Sudheer Varma's first collaboration.

More on Ravi Teja's work front

Meanwhile, makers of Teja's highly anticipated film Ramarao On Duty have locked two release dates. The film may release on the previously scheduled date of March 25, if not on April 15, depending on the COVID-19 situation. He will also be seen in films like Dhamaka and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @RTTEAMWORKS)