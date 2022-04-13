'Ravansura': Ravi Teja Wraps Up Filming Third Schedule Of Sudheer Varma Directorial

In an exciting development for Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's fans, the actor has completed filming for his upcoming venture, Ravanasura, which will be helmed by Sudheer Varma. The shooting for the movie is proceeding at a breakneck speed. According to some reports, the actor has finished filming for the action thriller after a lengthy and intensive schedule. Meanwhile, some vital scenes and high-intensity action sequences were cut from this timetable.

The makers of the movie verified the development in a Tweet that read, "We just concluded a lengthy schedule, with these three schedules completed. Crucial sequence & action blocks canned.”

Mega Star Chiranjeevi, who clapped the opening shot for the movie, attended the launch of Sudheer Varma's venture. The first schedule commenced in January, and three subsequent schedules were completed at record speed within a span of few months. The film will be released theatrically this year on September 30.

The first look poster, which was also unveiled on January 14, garnered a lot of positive feedback from netizens. Ravi Teja's smouldering avatar in the film's first look has already piqued the interest of netizens. The actor himself took to his Instagram handle to reveal his first look from Ravansura.

Ravanasura has been penned by popular screenwriter Srikanth Visa. Ravi Teja will portray a lawyer in the film, while Sushanth Akkineni will play Ram.

The makers have also released Sushanth's first appearance in the film Ravansura. With blue eyes, long hair, and a beard, he appeared severe at the first look. The text on the poster, "Heroes don't exist," gave the character a new dimension. Based on his presence on the poster, Sushanth is expected to play the role of the antagonist in the film. Apart from Ravi Teja and Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada are among the leading ladies of the film.

Sushanth took to his Twitter to give a sneak peek of his first look. Check it out:

Under the banners of RT Team Works and Abhishek Pictures, Abhishek Nama will bankroll the film. Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems collaborated on the film's music, and Vijay Kartik Kannan handled the cinematography. Apart from Ravanasura, Ravi Teja is now working on Dhamaka, Rama Rao On Duty, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.