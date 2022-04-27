Raveena Tandon Recalls Old Instagram 'spat' With Her 'KGF 2' Co-star Yash

Apart from the high-octane action sequences and massy one-liners, KGF: Chapter 2 is enthralling audiences with its face-offs. While the Yash aka Rocky Bhai versus Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's clash for power in the Kolar Gold Fields has been much-talked-about, the former's enmity with Raveena Tandon aka Ramika Sen, the prime minister, plays a crucial role in the plot.

Before the film went on to become a grand success at the box office, the casting of the two veteran Bollywood actors when the action film was in the making had made headlines. The first few photos of the two stars with Yash had also become a talking point among fans at the time.

Raveena had shared some intense photos with Yash after they shot together for the first time. Not just that, they had a fiery exchange in the comments section. The Mohra artiste went back in time recently to recall that 'spat' in a delightful treat for the fans of the movie.

KGF: Chapter 2 star Raveena Tandon recalls 'Instagram spat' with Yash in throwback post

Over two years ago, Raveena had announced officially that she was a part of the film as she struck a pose with Yash. She had then captioned, 'when looks can kill' referring to their stylish looks. She added that the death warrant was signed on 'Rocky Bhai'.

Yash had then replied to the Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast song artiste that elements like warrants were 'Badi Mast Mast' (impressive), but it needed 'Rocky's approval'. The Sandalwood star added that it should be looked upon later, as it was better to stick to looks now.

Raveena then accepted that it was his 'Ilaaka' (territory) so his approval was justified, but she too would have rules as it was her 'territory.' The 47-year-old, who starred in the film Akhiyon Se Goli Maare then warned that looks could indeed kill.

Fans loved the post and showered praises and emojis on it.

Apart from Yash and Raveena, the Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has been a rage at the ticket windows, as it became the first film in Hindi to hit the Rs 300 crore in the pandemic era. Overall, the film, including all languges, has minted over Rs 600 crore in India and Rs 900 crore worldwide.

