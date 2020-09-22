On Ravi Jadhav's Birthday, Here Is A Look At Some Stunning Monochrome Pics Clicked By Him

Indian film director and actor Ravi Jadhav is celebrating his 49th birthday today. The filmmaker is famous for his artistic films like Natarang, Balgandharva, Balak-Palak, Timepass, Rege, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, to name a few. The filmmaker also enjoys photography and is a big fan of monochrome pictures with a hint of colour in them. Take a look at some of Ravi Jadhav's photos on his birthday:

Ravi Jadhav's photos

In one of his recent posts, the filmmaker shot a picture of Mrunmayee Deshpande and Veena Jamkar. The monochrome post was captioned 'Freinds' in Hindi. Take a look:

In another one of his posts, fans could spot an abandoned car on the side of the road. The car had no roof. Take a look:

In this post, fans could see a mess of wires and technical equipment. The monochrome picture was strange yet lovely and was captioned - 'Let there be light...' (sic). Take a look:

In the next post, fans could see a candid portrait picture. The picture was entirely black and white, just the models nose-ring had its original colour. Take a look at Ravi Jadhav's post:

In this post, fans could see Ravi Jadhav making a Ganesh diety ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi. The post showcase the filmmaker careful sculpting clay. Take a look at Ravi Jadhav's photos:

In this post, viewers could spot the picture of a door. The door and its background seemed to blend due to the colour scheme. The post looked very peaceful and also featured some plants in it. Take a look at Ravi Jadhav's photos:

This post was captioned - 'Ready to fly' and showcased a man jumping gracefully which made him look like he was aiming for the sky. The sky also looked quite astonishing in the post. Take a look at his post:

This post was captioned - 'Curiosity. Affection. Love.'. Fans could spot a couple dressed in traditional outfits. The lady was looking at her partner in a very shy manner. Take a look:

This has to be one of the most interesting pictures the filmmaker clicked. With a view of the woman on the stairs and a statue of a woman in perspective at the same time, the picture was postcard perfect. Take a look:

This post was clicked in New York and showcased the wonderful architecture of the city. The post was captioned - 'Past Future'. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Ravi Jadhav's Instagram

