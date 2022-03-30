Last Updated:

Ravi Kishan Mourns Demise Of His Elder Brother Ramesh, UP CM Yogi & Others Pay Respects

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s world came shattering down after he confirmed the news of his elder brother Ramesh Shukla’s demise in Delhi due to cancer.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s world came shattering down after he confirmed the news of his elder brother Ramesh’s demise. The actor-turned-politician’s brother who was staying in Bisui Barain village of Kerakat in UP was undergoing cancer treatment in AIIMS Delhi where he breathed his last today. 

Ravi was devastated by his elder brother’s demise and wrote that he tried a lot but could not save him. Reportedly, apart from cancer, Ramesh also had blood pressure and kidney problems. After Ravi’s father’s death, his brother was everything to him and now with his demise, Ravi penned heartbreaking post on Twitter with his brother’s picture. According to various media reports, Ramesh Kishan’s mortal remains will be taken to Varanasi and will be cremated there. 

Ravi Kishan's brother passes away

Mourning the demise of his brother, Ravi wrote, “Sad news, today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla Ji has sadly passed away at AIIMS Hospital Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save my elder brother. The passing of the elder brother after the father is painful. May Mahadev grant you a place at your feet. Many respects. om Shanti.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the actor’s brother on Twitter while offering his prayers for the departed soul. “Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj has given his condolences to the demise of Shri Ramesh Shukla, the elder of MP Shri Ravi Kishan Ji. Praying to God for the peace of the departed soul, Maharaj Ji expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Apart from CM Yogi, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his grief over the sad news while paying his respects on Twitter. “Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Ramesh Shukla, elder brother of my friend and Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, Shri @ravikishann Ji. I pray to God to grant peace to the virtuous soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Shanti Shanti Shanti,” tweeted CM Dhami. 
 

Ravi even spoke to Indian Express after his brother's death and said that Ramesh was not keeping well for a long time. He was recently diagnosed with last-stage cancer after which he passed away today. 

