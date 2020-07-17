Ravi Kishan Turns 51: Facts About The Actor To Get An Insight Into His Struggling Days

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience for portraying a wide range of characters on the screen. Ravi Kishan, who is celebrating his birthday on July 17, not only emerged as a superstar in the Bhojpuri film fraternity but also delivered excellent performances in Hindi and Telugu cinema. Do you know, during his childhood, he once played the role of Sita? Read more interesting facts about the actor's personal and professional life.

On his birthday, here're some interesting anecdotes of his life

Born in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kishan's real name is Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla. Since childhood, acting has been his passion, however, Ravi's father did not like it. Ravi Kishan, once revealed that to dissuade him, his dad used to thrash him regularly.

On the other side, the Tere Naam actor has also stated that his mother supported him. According to various media reports, Ravi's mother tried to help him financially to make a career in acting. Ravi, who came to Mumbai with his mother's blessings and very little in his pocket, worked in small places to support himself. His debut film, Pitamber, was listed as a 'B-grade' film.

The Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho actor arrived in Mumbai in the 1990s. In various media conversations, Ravi has revisited his past and stated that there were many days he had to go without food and shelter. Later, however, his luck changed as he started bagging a positive response to his work.

Apart from films, the Nye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor has also participated in many small screen reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Both these shows earned him popular recognition. In an old interview with a leading news portal, Ravi said that his participation in Salman Khan's show made him popular among the audience as a Bhojpuri actor.

After basking a successful career in films and TV, Ravi also tried his hands in politics. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, he contested against Samajwadi Party candidate Rambhual Nishad in Gorakhpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh. He won by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. Ravi polled 7,17,122 votes.

