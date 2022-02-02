Ravi Teja Begins Shoot For Upcoming Film 'Ravanasura'; Shares Glimpse Of 1st Day With Crew

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@RaviTeja_offl
Amid an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline, Telugu star Ravi Teja has started shooting for the upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura. The actor shared a happy picture alongside the film's team from the first day of the shoot, quipping that he's "super excited". Ravi's first look from the film had already created a massive buzz on social media, with fans now awaiting other major updates related to the project.
Billed as an action thriller, it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Apart from Ravi Teja, Ravanasura also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles.
Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 2, the Ramarao On Duty actor shared a selfie with Faria Abdullah, Sudheer Varma and others. In the caption, he wrote, "First day!! #RAVANASURA... Supperr excited." Take a look.
First day!! #RAVANASURA...— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 2, 2022
Supperr excited😎 pic.twitter.com/XPlI0pkDlo
Fans beamed with excitement as they got the update, and dropped comments like "All the best anna", "Super excited" among others. The film's shooting schedule has commenced days after the actor shared an intense-looking poster of him smoking a cigar, with blood dripping on his shirt and hands. Sharing it on the occasion of Sakranti, the actor also revealed the September 30, 2022 release date. He wrote," Happy Sankranti!! #Ravanasura very excited (sic)."
Happy Sankranthi!!#Ravanasura... very excited 😊 pic.twitter.com/wHYFuKzIMr— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 14, 2022
Ravi will reportedly take on the role of a lawyer, while five heroines will appear in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Srikanth Vissa, while Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems have provided the music. The film also marks Ravi and director Sudheer Varma's first collaboration.
Meanwhile, makers of Teja's highly anticipated film Ramarao On Duty have locked two release dates. The film may release on the previously scheduled date of March 25, if not on April 15, depending on the COVID-19 situation. Official statement from the makers reads," We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect on other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022." The actor will also make his Hindi debut with his upcoming movie, Khiladi.
